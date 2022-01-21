Luxury furniture brand Divani & Sofa’ invests EUR 3 mln in new showroom near Bucharest

Luxury furniture brand Divani & Sofa' announced on Thursday, January 20, the opening of a new showroom in Otopeni, a town about 15 km north of Bucharest. The investment in the new location amounted to EUR 3 million. Last year, the company opened two other showrooms in Brasov and Constanta, (...)