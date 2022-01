Romanian startup FLOWX.AI opens office in Paris

FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps companies build omnichannel experiences unbounded from legacy stack limitations, announced on Thursday, January 20, the opening of its office in Paris, France. The startup also appointed Rodica Guisset as its Managing Director for EMEA and UKI. With (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]