Romania Pillar II Pension Funds End 2021 With Record Assets Of RON89B. The seven private pension funds operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II) had record assets of RON89 billion (EUR18 billion) in 2021, higher by approximately RON14 billion (+19%) on the year, financial regulator (ASF) data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]