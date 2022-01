MAM Bricolaj Boosts Client Base, Opens New Store In Bucharest In First Year As Listed Company

MAM Bricolaj Boosts Client Base, Opens New Store In Bucharest In First Year As Listed Company. MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, has celebrated on Friday (January 21) the first year since its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]