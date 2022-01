Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Augsburg International By Swiss Automotive Group

Romania's Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Autonet Group Holding (AGH), part of Switzerland's Swiss Automotive Group (SAG), acquired in October 2021 the majority stake in automotive parts wholesaler Augsburg International