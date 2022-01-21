MAE labels Russian Foreign Ministry’s statements as “inappropriate and baseless”. DefMin Dincu: There is no need at this moment for Romania to prepare for war. Geoana: rules out any negotiation of NATO military presence on member-state territory



Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry rejects the statements of the Russian Federation’s Foreign Ministry regarding the allied military presence on NATO’s eastern flank as “inappropriate and baseless”. In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry reiterates that NATO’s presence in allied states, (...)