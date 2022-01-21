Novak: The 22 athletes who will represent Romania at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing are “heroes”



The athletes who will represent Romania at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (February 4-20) are “heroes”, said on Thursday the Minister of Sport, Eduard Novak. “I congratulate the athletes qualified for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022, whom I consider heroes, for the ambition and (...)