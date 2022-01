Patria Bank Increases Share Capital By RON16.3M

Patria Bank Increases Share Capital By RON16.3M. Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), said in a stock market report on Friday that, within the share capital increase operation approved by shareholders in October 2021, a total 163.5 million new shares, at a price of RON0.1 per share, were (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]