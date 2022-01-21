International Investment Bank Attracts RON105M On Romanian Market Via 3-Year Maturity Bond Issue

International Investment Bank Attracts RON105M On Romanian Market Via 3-Year Maturity Bond Issue. The International Investment Bank (IIB), founded in 1970 by several countries including Romania, on Friday said it started the implementation of the financing plan for 2022, with two transactions carried out in lei (RON) and Czech crowns (CZK) under the MTN program of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]