Public transport strike continues, Bucharest Tribunal orders cessation of the work conflict establishing it was illegal

Public transport strike continues, Bucharest Tribunal orders cessation of the work conflict establishing it was illegal. The Bucharest Tribunal on Friday ordered the cessation of the strike of the employees of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), establishing that it was illegal. The justices also decided that the activity must be resumed immediately. The decision of the tribunal is enforceable. Prosecutors (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]