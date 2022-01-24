Stada Romania announces an investment of 48.3 million euros in a new factory, in Arieș Industrial and Logistics Park, Turda, Cluj County



STADA Romania is investing 48.3 million euros in a new production facility that will be built in Arieș Industrial Park in Turda, Cluj County The greenfield project is partially supported in its implementation by the Romanian Government, through a state aid contribution Mihai Fugarevici, general (...)