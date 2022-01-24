Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities: Speakers of the two Chambers emphasize need of unity and stability



PNL’s Citu considers liberalism, only solution to continue what forefathers started Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, the President of the Senate, states, in a message conveyed on the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, that “liberalism is the only (...)