ROCA Industry Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange at the End of January

ROCA Industry Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange at the End of January. ROCA Industry, the holding company that brings together manufacturers of building materials from the ROCA Investments investment platform portfolio, such as Bico and Sarcom, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the ROC1 shares to be listed at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]