GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 12.082 following over 38.000 tests carried out in the last 24 hours



A total of 12,082 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2,006 fewer than the previous day, and more than 38,000 tests have been performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. Of the new cases, 688 were in re-infected patients who (...)