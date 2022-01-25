EDP Renováveis seeks expansion in Romania by takeovers and organic growth

EDP Renováveis seeks expansion in Romania by takeovers and organic growth. The Portuguese group EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the fourth-largest producer of renewable energy in the world and an important player in Romania, is developing a new 70 MW wind farm in the eastern part of the country and seeks to take over several photovoltaic parks and wind farms in other parts of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]