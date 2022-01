Romania still has to absorb EUR 13.6 bln under 2014-2020 EU budget

Romania has absorbed only 59% (EUR 19.8 bln) of the EUR 33.2 bln allocated by the European Union under the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014-2020. The country has only two years left, until the end of 2023, to draw the rest of EUR 13.6 bln - according to data provided by the European