Cris-Tim in Talks with Smithfield for Possible Tie-Up. Radu Timis, one of the most powerful entrepreneurs in Romania’s food industry, who, together with his wife, founded cold cuts producer Cris-Tim around 3 decades ago, is in talks with China-held Smithfield, Romania’s biggest pork producer, on a possible partnership, according to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]