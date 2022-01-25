RO President summons Security Council on situation in the extended Black Sea area

RO President summons Security Council on situation in the extended Black Sea area. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) for Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Area and NATO's Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]