The traffic on the two airports of Bucharest operated by the Bucharest Airports company (CNAB) increased by 54.9% YoY to 6.92 million passengers in 2021. The traffic last year was, however, only 47% of the traffic in 2019 - the year with the highest traffic for CNAB. The secondary airport (...)