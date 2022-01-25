 
January 25, 2022

Traffic on Bucharest airports rises by 55% YoY in 2021, to half of that in 2019
The traffic on the two airports of Bucharest operated by the Bucharest Airports company (CNAB) increased by 54.9% YoY to 6.92 million passengers in 2021. The traffic last year was, however, only 47% of the traffic in 2019 - the year with the highest traffic for CNAB. The secondary airport (...)

Doru Lionachescu Appointed President Of BT Capital Partners Doru Lionachescu, member of the Board of Directors of Romania's largest lender Banca Transilvania, was elected President of brokerage firm BT Capital Partners by the company’s Executive Board, in line with data by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...)

Baupartner Construct Completes Construction Of Haier Refrigerator Factory, eMAG Warehouse In Giurgiu General contractor Baupartner Construct, part of Baupartner Group held by Michael Dietrich (75% stake), finalized in 2021 the construction of Haier refrigerator factory and eMAG warehouse in Giurgiu.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saif Al Nahyan Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel Close To Otopeni Airport Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif Al Nahyan, the former President of Etihad Airways and the founder of ABS Holdings, will be opening an ibis Styles Bucharest Airport hotel, in the vicinity of Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport, in the second quarter of (...)

Qualysoft Romania Eyes 60% Higher Turnover, 40% Higher Profit In 2022 Software services company Qualysoft Romania recorded an increase of over 85% in turnover and of 40% in profit in 2021, exceeding initial predictions, the company said Tuesday.

PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve new set of measures in the field of electricity, natural gas The government will approve, on Tuesday, a new set of support measures in the field of electricity and natural gas, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs. “At today’s government meeting, we are going to approve a new set of measures to support the citizens and the economy, so that we can... The (...)

Transgaz Set To Team Up With 3SIIF To Attract Up To EUR626M For Gas Hydrogen Blend Transmission Projects Shareholders of Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) approved on Tuesday (Jan 25) the conclusion of a legal consultancy contract for analyzing and negotiating the legal, financial and commercial terms for the association with the Three Seas Initiative (...)

Holdingrock1 Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market On January 27, 2022 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday said the shares of Holdingrock1 (“Roca Industry”) will start trading on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker ROC1, on Thursday (January (...)

 


