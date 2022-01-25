Romanian entrepreneurs migrate to Switzerland to capitalize on better country brand
Jan 25, 2022
Romanian entrepreneurs migrate to Switzerland to capitalize on better country brand.
Phenalex, an entrepreneurial company located in western Romania, will close the fruit and vegetable processing section, where it produced organic-certified jam, dried fruit, and the vegetable spread zacusca, to open another production facility in Switzerland to capitalize on the better Swiss (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]