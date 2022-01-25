Recommerce seals partnership with Carrefour Romania to distribute refurbished smartphones with 12-month warranty

Recommerce, start-up specialized in second-hand smartphone refurbishment and trading, has entered into a strategic partnership with Carrefour Romania, the retailer's clients thus having easy access to high quality devices, available at a reduced cost and with a 12-month warranty. The refurbished (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]