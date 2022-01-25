Safetech Innovations closed successfully the share capital increase operation by raising 10.6 million lei from investors

Safetech Innovations closed successfully the share capital increase operation by raising 10.6 million lei from investors. Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the conclusion of the share capital increase operation and the raising 10.6 million lei from investors. The raised capital will expand the company’s business by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]