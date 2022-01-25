Vacancy dropped at 4.0% in Industrial & Logistics market, 2022 to be a year of harsh competition

Vacancy dropped at 4.0% in Industrial & Logistics market, 2022 to be a year of harsh competition. CBRE mandates Victor Răchită to lead and position the I&L department as market first choice CBRE, the global leader of real estate consultancy market, makes a strategic move by appointing Victor Rachita to lead the Industrial & Logistics department in Romania, pursuing its consistent (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]