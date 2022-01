5 To Go Chain Set to Open 200 Cafes in 2022, Double the 2021 Pace

5 To Go Chain Set to Open 200 Cafes in 2022, Double the 2021 Pace. Radu Savopol, cofounder of 5 to go coffee shop chain, says 2022 expansion plans envisage the opening of another 200 units, double the number of units opened last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]