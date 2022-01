Bucharest concerts mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bucharest concerts mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Holocaust Remembrance Day, the January 27th commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust, will be marked with two concerts at the Bucharest Athenaeum. The two concerts are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th. The George Enescu Philharmonic, led by Israeli conductor and composer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]