GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 19.685 following over 62.000 tests in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 19.685 following over 62.000 tests in the last 24 hours.

As many as 19,685 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, 7,603 more than the previous day, with more than 62,000 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. It is a new record of the number of infections since... (...)