PM Ciuca, CNIPMMR delegation discuss energy crisis, debureaucratisation and fiscal policy

PM Ciuca, CNIPMMR delegation discuss energy crisis, debureaucratisation and fiscal policy. A delegation of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, one of the topics of discussion being the energy crisis, according to a press release issued by the employers’ organisation. Thus, the CNIPMMR (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]