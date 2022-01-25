ForMin Aurescu at ceremony commemorating the Bucharest Pogrom victims and the observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day : We are witnessing intensifying anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust distortion



ForMin Aurescu at ceremony commemorating the Bucharest Pogrom victims and the observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day : We are witnessing intensifying anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust distortion.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says that “we are currently witnessing intensifying anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust distortion.” He participated on Tuesday in a commemoration of the Bucharest Pogrom victims and the observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day organised (...)