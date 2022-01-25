Reynaers Aluminium Romania Eyes At Least 10% Turnover Growth In 2022; Set To Open Two Showrooms

Reynaers Aluminium Romania Eyes At Least 10% Turnover Growth In 2022; Set To Open Two Showrooms. Reynaers Aluminium Romania, the local division of Belgian Reynaers Aluminium, developer of aluminum products for the building sector, envisages an increase of at least 10% in turnover in 2022, sustained by the projects planned and by regional expansion by opening three new showrooms in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]