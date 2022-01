Qualysoft Romania Eyes 60% Higher Turnover, 40% Higher Profit In 2022

Software services company Qualysoft Romania recorded an increase of over 85% in turnover and of 40% in profit in 2021, exceeding initial predictions, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]