Transgaz Set To Team Up With 3SIIF To Attract Up To EUR626M For Gas Hydrogen Blend Transmission Projects



Shareholders of Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) approved on Tuesday (Jan 25) the conclusion of a legal consultancy contract for analyzing and negotiating the legal, financial and commercial terms for the association with the Three Seas Initiative (...)