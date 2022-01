Law Firm RTPR Advised Autonom Services On Acquisition Of Premium Leasing

Lawyers of law firm RTPR have provided legal assistance to integrated mobility services provider Autonom Services S.A. in connection with the acquisition of Premium Leasing, the operating leasing business of Tiriac Group.