Doru Lionachescu Appointed President Of BT Capital Partners

Doru Lionachescu Appointed President Of BT Capital Partners. Doru Lionachescu, member of the Board of Directors of Romania's largest lender Banca Transilvania, was elected President of brokerage firm BT Capital Partners by the company’s Executive Board, in line with data by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]