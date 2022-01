Baupartner Construct Completes Construction Of Haier Refrigerator Factory, eMAG Warehouse In Giurgiu

Baupartner Construct Completes Construction Of Haier Refrigerator Factory, eMAG Warehouse In Giurgiu. General contractor Baupartner Construct, part of Baupartner Group held by Michael Dietrich (75% stake), finalized in 2021 the construction of Haier refrigerator factory and eMAG warehouse in Giurgiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]