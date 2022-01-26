Romania's gas TSO Transgaz plans joint venture with FII3M for H2 projects
Romania's gas TSO Transgaz plans joint venture with FII3M for H2 projects.
Transgaz (BVB: TGN), the natural gas transport system operator (TSO) in Romania, got shareholders' approval for hiring a legal consultancy firm in order to analyze and negotiate the legal, financial and commercial conditions for the association with the Investment Fund of the Three Seas (...)
