ROCA Industry comes to Bucharest Stock Exchange by end of January. ROCA Industry, a Romanian holding company that brings together construction materials producers from the portfolio of the ROCA Investments investment platform, namely Bico, Sarcom and Eco Euro Doors, will begin trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) by the end of this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]