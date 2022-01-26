South African investor ponders moving planned e-vehicle battery plant from Romania to Turkey

Metair, the South African owner of Romanian company Rombat, may cancel the EUR 12 mln investment in a battery factory for electric cars initially planned in Cernica, close to Bucharest, and could relocate the project to Turkey. The EUR 12 million investment is in question now, most likely (...)