Romanian investors fear inflation more than a conflict in the region

Romanian investors fear inflation more than a conflict in the region. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The tech-heavy US market showed last week losses on fears of anti inflationary measures by the Fed. NASDAQ hit -10% ‘correction’ while more cyclical international markets outperformed. US 10-yr bond yields briefly hit 1.9%, and Oil (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]