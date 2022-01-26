Didactica Publishing House: 62% of parents bought more books than before the pandemic

Didactica Publishing House: 62% of parents bought more books than before the pandemic. Monthly budget: 52% spend up to 100 lei, 44% spend 100-300 lei 62% of parents have bought more books in the last two years than before the pandemic, and 80% have preferred books with educational content, according to an online survey conducted by DPH. 40% believe that digital education... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]