Oves Enterprise, a software development start-up in Cluj, opens its first office abroad in Germany and announces doubling of the number of employees in 2022.

By the end of the year, OVES Enterprise will open branches in 4 other countries: USA, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Spain OVES Enterprise aims to expand its team with over 60 employees in 2022 The company expects to double its turnover with the international expansion OVES (...)