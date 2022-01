Impact Developer & Contractor Winds up Capital Hike via Private Placement, RaisesRON58.9M

Impact Developer & Contractor Winds up Capital Hike via Private Placement, RaisesRON58.9M. Impact Developer & Contractor, a real estate developer controlled by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, completed the capital increase through private placement, with the sum raised from investors standing at RON58.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]