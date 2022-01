Fencing Systems Maker Decorio Aims to Carry Out RON2M Investments in 2022

Fencing Systems Maker Decorio Aims to Carry Out RON2M Investments in 2022. Decorio, a producer and importer of fencing systems owned by Radu family, has earmarked RON2 million for investments in 2022 to grow the business. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]