Movileanu Family Set to Invest EUR60M in Neptun Entertainment Park

Movileanu Family Set to Invest EUR60M in Neptun Entertainment Park. Movileanu family, which controls hotel complex Mera Resort of Venus, started building an entertainment park in Neptun seaside resort, in an investment put at almost EUR60 million, due to be wound up in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]