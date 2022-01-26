Mobility services provider Autonom takes over Tiriac Group's operating lease arm

Mobility services provider Autonom takes over Tiriac Group's operating lease arm. Romanian mobility services provider Autonom Services announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Tiriac Operating Lease, the operating leasing division of the Tiriac Group. The Enterprise Value indicator is estimated at over EUR 40 mln, including the company's net debt, Autonom said in a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]