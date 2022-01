Filip & Company Advices Tiriac Group On Sale Of Tiriac Operating Lease To Autonom Services

Law firm Filip & Company is assisting Tiriac Group on the sale of Tiriac Operating Lease (Premium Leasing SRL) to integrated mobility services provider Autonom Services SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]