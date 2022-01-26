Romania photo of the day: Construction work progressing on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section

Romania photo of the day: Construction work progressing on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section. Construction work seems to be progressing steadily on section 5 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania. Public road company CNAIR recently shared the first images from the construction site, showing how the project looks at the moment. (Photo source: Facebook/Compania Nationala de (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]