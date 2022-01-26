Bucharest welcomes OECD decision to launch accession negotiations with Romania. PM Ciuca, at OECD Inter-ministerial Council meeting: A chance for a new stage of reforms in favor of the citizen



Bucharest welcomes OECD decision to launch accession negotiations with Romania. PM Ciuca, at OECD Inter-ministerial Council meeting: A chance for a new stage of reforms in favor of the citizen.

PM Ciuca: Decision of the OECD Council to open accession negotiations with Romania represents the chance for a new stage of reforms in favor of the citizen The decision of the OECD Council to open accession negotiations with Romania represents the chance for a new stage of reforms in favor... (...)