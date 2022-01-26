President Iohannis convenes Supreme Council for the Country’s Defense to tackle the security situation on NATO’s Eastern Flank. DefMin Dincu: Discussions in CSAT to consider the impact of a possible conflict on Romania



The Supreme Council for the Country’s Defense (CSAT), convened by President Klaus Iohannis, meets on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace, to tackle topics related to the security situation in the wider Black Sea area and on NATO’s Eastern Flank, the Presidential Administration informs in a release. (...)