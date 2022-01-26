Absolute record of number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania: 34.000 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours



As many as 34,255 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours and 94 deaths were reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. This is an absolute record of number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania. (...)