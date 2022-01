COVID-19: Romania reports record high of over 34,000 daily cases

COVID-19: Romania reports record high of over 34,000 daily cases. Romanian officials reported 34,255 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, the number is almost double the one reported the day before - 19,685. Almost 109,000 tests (PCR and rapid tests) were performed in the last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]